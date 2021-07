Hagan (40-4) placed second in Class 4 at 182 pounds, outscoring opponents 17-3 before dropping a 7-2 decision to Wentric Williams III of Liberty-Kansas City in the title match. Hagan moved up weight classes to challenge the best wrestlers, including handing 195-pound Class 2 champion Trey Ward his only loss of the season. A three-time state qualifier who placed third as a sophomore, Hagan has compiled 109 wins in three seasons.