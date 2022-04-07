Tyson Waughtel, freshman, Carlyle

Won the 106-pound Illinois Class 1A title to become the first state champion in Carlyle history. Waughtel (52-0) earned two technical falls before defeating Olympia freshman Dylan Eimer 11-4 in a state semifinal and Illini Bluffs sophomore Hunter Robbins 9-4 to capture the title. His undefeated season included championships at the Murdale and Civic Memorial tournaments along with first-place medals at the Carlyle Regional and Vandalia Sectional.
Ben Vessa
