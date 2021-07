Haynes (49-2) placed second in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament at 160 pounds, losing a 10-3 decision in the title match to four-time champion Cayden Auch of Neosho. Haynes’ only other blemish was a 3-0 loss to Hayden Taylor, a three-time state champion from Iowa. Haynes qualified for state four times, placed third as a junior, and compiled a 164-26 overall record. The Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete for Liberty, Haynes will wrestle at the University of Chicago.