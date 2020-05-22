Alton Marquette

Boys soccer: Explorers finished as the Class 1A state runner-up with a 19-4-5 record in coach Tim Gould’s lone season with the program. Won in penalty kicks in the semifinals against defending state champ Quincy Notre Dame before falling by a goal in the final to Chicago University High.
Boys basketball: Advanced to a Class 2A sectional final for the second successive season and third time in four years before losing to eventual state semifinalist Mater Dei. Won 15 consecutive games, finished 26-7.
Girls basketball: Lost to Mater Dei in Class 2A regional final to cap a 24-7 season, which represented the program’s best campaign since winning 32 games in 2000.
Football: Fell in opening round of Class 3A playoffs and finished 5-5 after winning Prairie State Conference crown. Fourth playoff appearance in five seasons.
Girls volleyball: Went unbeaten in Prairie State Conference and posted 20-13 season, the program’s most victories since 2006. Fell in Class 2A regional semifinals to Columbia.
Girls golf: Qualified as a team for Class 1A state tournament and missed cut to final 18 holes, but Gracie Piar finished 17th individually and Audrey Cain was 37th.
Girls cross country: Riley Vickrey finished 30th in Class 1A.
