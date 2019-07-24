Through two days of play at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships, one thing is clear — there will be a lot on the line when each team takes to the pitch for the final day of group play Thursday in Overland Park, Kan.
On the boys side, the 16-under St. Louis Scott Gallagher Elite rebounded from an opening loss and gave itself a chance to go through to the semifinals with a 2-1 win Wednesday over Baltimore Celtic Premier.
“It was a great response from (Tuesday),” Gallagher coach Kevin Thibodeau said. “That's the way it's been with this team all year. If we stay disciplined, we're usually successful. Today, we stuck to it.”
Celtic took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute before Gallagher struck back.
“The message after their goal was that we needed to stay positive and stick together,” Thibodeau said. “When they scored, I'm proud of the way we bought in and stuck together. It was a great response.”
Mujcinovic Almir tied the game with a goal in the 32nd minute before Stephen Saladin scored the game-winner in the 52nd.
That means that the winner of the 9 a.m. game Thursday between Gallagher and the Syracuse (N.Y.) Developmental Academy will move into the semifinal round Saturday.
“This is a good experience for the guys who have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into everything they've done,” Thibodeau said.
While Gallagher won its way back into contention, a pair of Lou Fusz girls teams stayed unbeaten by playing to ties Wednesday.
The 19-under girls Lou Fusz Elam team played to a 0-0 tie with Celtic Premier of Utah. Celtic is the other team with four points in the group.
“It was a close game,” Elam said. “We had plenty of counter-attack chances and they were a good, physical team that is well-coached. A tie was the minimum we wanted out of this and we got it.”
The goalkeeping tandem of Camielle Day and Ashton Lindsley shared the shutout for the Elam team.
“They were fantastic, players of the game,” Elam said. “They kept us in the game even when we were under siege.”
Based upon goal differential, Fusz Elam sits atop its group, but its final pool game at 11 a.m. Thursday against the Sunrise (Fla.) Sting will factor into who moves on to the semifinals. The defending national champion Sting sit in third place with two points. A win or a tie would advance Fusz Elam to the semifinals.
The 16-under Fusz 2003 Blue team sits atop its group with four points after a 1-1 tie with the San Diego Soccer Club Navy team.
Chloe Netzel gave Fusz a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute before San Diego tied it two minutes later.
Fusz has four points and a plus-3 goal differential. That is the same amount as PSA National (N.J.), which it faces at 11 a.m. Thursday to wrap up the group stage.
San Diego sits just two points back and plays winless Arsenal (Colo.) at the same time.
The other local girls team to play Wednesday morning was the Sporting St. Louis Red Devils Under-15 2004 team.
Sporting dropped a 2-1 decision to FC Revolution Dynamo (Pa.) as Brooke Kittner's goal in the 65th minute cut into the opponent's two-goal lead, but it wasn't enough.
Pending the result of the other group game, Sporting faces a big day Thursday.
The top three teams in the group all have three points, but the result of the SC Waukesha (Wisconsin) and Celtic United (Utah) is still pending.
Sporting will have to play its way into the semifinal round with a favorable result against Waukesha at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The final team playing in the championships is the 14-under Fusz Geerling side.
After a 2-1 win over Snohomish (Wisconsin) on Tuesday night on the strength of first-half goals by Morgan Struttmann, Fusz Geerling takes on TFA Elite (OH) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday before playing Pipeline Spirit (MD) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.