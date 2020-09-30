A.J. Agers • St. Pius X softball

A senior pitcher, Agers had a big game at the plate and in the circle to lead the Lancers to a 10-3 win over De Soto. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored and pitched a complete game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Overall, Agers is batting .667 with a 1.167 slugging percentage, two home runs, seven doubles, which ranks among the area leaders, and 17 RBI. As a pitcher, she is 7-2 with a 1.04 ERA. A four-year starter, three-time all-conference selection and a second-team all-state honoree last season, Agers has committed to Missouri S&T to play basketball next year. She is also an all-conference soccer player.
