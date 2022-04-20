A sophomore, Elliott won three events and finished third in another at Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational. She placed first in the 100 meters (12.37 seconds), 100 hurdles (14.82 seconds), long jump (5.37 meters) and finished third in the 200 (26.27 seconds). Elliott, who has been slowed by a sprained ankle early in the season, only competed in one other event, Burroughs’ Skippy Keefer Relays, where she won the 100 in 12.49 and ran a leg on the 400 relay, which finished third. At last season’s Class 5 state meet, she placed fourth in the long jump (5.72), fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.14) and ninth in the 100 (12.61). She also plays volleyball.
Aaliyah Elliott • John Burroughs track and field
Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior pitcher who will play baseball at Missouri S&T next season, Kemp is off to a 3-0 start for the Crusaders, who have won seven cons…
A senior, Adams helped the Wolves capture the team title of the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational. She won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.81, placed…
A 6-foot-4 senior opposite hitter, Langhauser led the Griffins, who won six of their first seven matches, to a pair of victories last week. In…
A sophomore who is a midfielder and draw specialist, Lowry is the leading scorer for the Indians, who won their first five games. Against Neri…
A senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, Walsh shot a combined 9-under par to win two tournaments within five days, leading the Red Devils…
A senior central midfielder who has signed with Murray State, Hardy has been a difference maker in the Longhorns’ 6-0 start to the season. She…
A senior who plays the attack position, Mintzlaff led undefeated Rams (8-0) to two victories last week and one so far this week. He had two go…
In his first three races of the season, Krasnoff, a senior distance runner who will be running next school year at the University of Tulsa, ha…
A senior pitcher and outfielder who has signed to pitch at Mizzou, Wissler was named the offensive MVP of the 25th annual Midwest Classic afte…
A 6-foot-5 senior guard, Hughes scored 20 points and was a force on defense as CBC powered past Nixa 68-51 to win the Class 6 state championsh…