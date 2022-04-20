Aaliyah Elliott • John Burroughs track and field

A sophomore, Elliott won three events and finished third in another at Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational. She placed first in the 100 meters (12.37 seconds), 100 hurdles (14.82 seconds), long jump (5.37 meters) and finished third in the 200 (26.27 seconds). Elliott, who has been slowed by a sprained ankle early in the season, only competed in one other event, Burroughs’ Skippy Keefer Relays, where she won the 100 in 12.49 and ran a leg on the 400 relay, which finished third. At last season’s Class 5 state meet, she placed fourth in the long jump (5.72), fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.14) and ninth in the 100 (12.61). She also plays volleyball.