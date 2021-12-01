Aaron Coffey • Lutheran St. Charles football

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior quarterback, Coffey completed 20 of 31 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-14 victory over Lafayette County in a Class 2 state semifinal. The victory gave Lutheran St. Charles its first berth in a state championship football game. It was the fourth time this season Coffey has thrown for more than 300 yards. He threw TD passes of 15, 10 and 5 yards. For the season, Coffey has passed for 2,806 yards and 32 TDs with just two interceptions and a passer rating of 140.2. A starter since his freshman season and a three-time all-conference selection in football, Coffey also plays basketball.