Abbie Danchus • St. Dominic softball

A junior catcher, Danchus led St Dominic to six victories in seven games last week, including a runner-up showing at the Seckman Tournament. She was 19-for-27 (.704) with nine doubles, two home runs and 22 RBI. St. Dominic scored 96 runs in those seven games and Danchus led the way, slugging 1.259. Along with her offensive explosion, Danchus caught every inning, throwing out two of three runners on stolen base attempts for the Crusaders, who are 10-4. She leads the area in doubles (11) and RBI (25) and is among the leaders in hits (27). Danchus earned all-AAA Conference honors in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.