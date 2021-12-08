Abbie Zensen • Parkway West basketball

A 5-foot-5 senior guard, Zensen averaged 19 points in helping Parkway West to a 3-0 start and the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff championship. It marked the first time Parkway West has won the tournament since the 2004-2005 season. In a 71-53 win over Parkway South, she set the school record for points in a single game with 36 and tied the school record for 3-pointers in a single game by hitting eight of 13 attempts. Last season, she averaged team-highs in points (9.9) and assists (2.9) to go along with 3.3 rebounds. Zensen was a second-team all-state selection last spring in soccer after scoring a team-best 23 goals.