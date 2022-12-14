Abby Chandler • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

A junior, Chandler helped the Lions capture the team championship of the Union Tournament by placing first in the 235-pound weight class. The No. 1 seed her division of the tournament, Chandler drew byes in the first two rounds before pinning her semifinal opponent in 26 seconds and winning by fall over Marquette’s Alyssa Washington at the 1:10 mark of the title match. Chandler, who has pinned all 10 of her opponents this season, also won the championship of Parkway South’s Patriot Classic the first weekend of December. Last season, she placed fourth at 194 pounds at the state tournament, finishing the season with a 40-4 record.