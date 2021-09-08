Abby Gaines • St. Joseph’s tennis

A junior, Gaines helped the Angels capture the championship of Edwardsville’s Heather Bradshaw Tournament. The Angels set the tone for their win in the championship match against Illinois powerhouse New Trier by sweeping the three doubles matches as Gaines teamed up with Morgan McKinnis to win their match by a score of 8-2 at the No. 2 position. Playing at No. 1 singles, Gaines lost the first set to Madison Liu, a sectional champion last year, but rebounded to win 2-6, 6-3, 10-1. Gaines was the Angels’ No. 1 singles player last season and teamed with Ellie Choate to win Missouri’s first Class 3 doubles championship.