Abby Gaines • St. Joseph’s tennis

A sophomore, Gaines is off to a great start in a COVID-19-shortended season. She is undefeated in five singles and five doubles matches. Her most notable victory this season came over John Burroughs’ Lily Walther, the defending Class 1 state singles champion, a 6-4, 6-1 win in a dual match. Gaines also defeated Villa Duchesne’s Lizzie Barlow, the third-place finisher in Class 1 singles last season, 6-0, 6-1, and knocked off Visitation’s Sophia McLellan, who was a Class 1 state doubles runner up in 2019, 6-3, 6-0. Gaines, who placed third in Class 2 singles last season, finished third in a national level 3 18U tournament in Oklahoma last summer.
