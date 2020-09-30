 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abby Gaines • St. Joseph’s tennis
0 comments

Abby Gaines • St. Joseph’s tennis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's

Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's tennis

A sophomore, Gaines is off to a great start in a COVID-19-shortended season. She is undefeated in five singles and five doubles matches. Her most notable victory this season came over John Burroughs’ Lily Walther, the defending Class 1 state singles champion, a 6-4, 6-1 win in a dual match. Gaines also defeated Villa Duchesne’s Lizzie Barlow, the third-place finisher in Class 1 singles last season, 6-0, 6-1, and knocked off Visitation’s Sophia McLellan, who was a Class 1 state doubles runner up in 2019, 6-3, 6-0. Gaines, who placed third in Class 2 singles last season, finished third in a national level 3 18U tournament in Oklahoma last summer.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports