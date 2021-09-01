A junior center fielder, Harvell swung a hot bat at the Union Tournament to open the season, going 9-for-15 (.600) with six doubles and nine RBI. She was 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBI in an 8-7 win over Borgia, 2-for-3 in a 7-5 loss to Francis Howell and 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a 16-1 win over Cuba. Last season, Harvell was a first-team all-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, all-district and all-region selection after hitting .494 with a .704 slugging percentage, two home runs and 17 RBI. She has started every game in her Jaguars career in center field and competes in track and field in the spring.
Abby Harvell • Seckman softball