Abby Harvell • Seckman softball

A junior center fielder, Harvell swung a hot bat at the Union Tournament to open the season, going 9-for-15 (.600) with six doubles and nine RBI. She was 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBI in an 8-7 win over Borgia, 2-for-3 in a 7-5 loss to Francis Howell and 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a 16-1 win over Cuba. Last season, Harvell was a first-team all-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, all-district and all-region selection after hitting .494 with a .704 slugging percentage, two home runs and 17 RBI. She has started every game in her Jaguars career in center field and competes in track and field in the spring.