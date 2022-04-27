Abby Hoffman • McCluer North soccer

A junior forward and captain who has committed to Oral Roberts University to play Division I soccer, Hoffman totaled seven goals and two assists in a pair of wins last week. She had four goals and one assist in a 7-2 win over University City and had a hat trick and an assist in an 8-1 victory over Ritenour. Hoffman, who has played every minute of all the Stars’ games this season and last, made the switch from sweeper to forward to inject offense into the Stars’ lineup and has responded with 18 goals and seven assists this season. She was a second-team all-conference selection last season and also played softball last fall for McCluer North.