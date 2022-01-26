Abby Williams • Alton Marquette basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Williams led the Explorers to four victories last week as part of a current nine-game winning streak. She had big performances in a 54-28 win over Hardin Calhoun (12 points, 11 steals, 6 rebounds), a 68-18 win over Metro-East Lutheran (11 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), a 59-25 win over Roxana (12 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds) and a 53-20 victory over Granite City (16 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds, 3 assists). Williams, who shot 68.3 percent from the field in the four games, is averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.8 steals.