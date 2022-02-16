 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abe Wojcikiewicz • Civic Memorial wrestling

  • 0
A junior, Wojcikiewicz kept his record perfect at 39-0 by winning the championship of the 170-pound weight class at the Class 2A Mahomet Seymour Sectional Tournament. Wojcikiewicz, who won three matches at the sectional, notched a 12-4 major decision in the quarterfinals and pinned his semifinal opponent before surviving with a 7-5 decision over Mahomet-Seymour junior Brennan Houser in the championship match. It was the fourth tournament win of the season for Wojcikiewicz, who also placed first at Civic Memorial, Mascoutah and Geneseo. Last summer, he won an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association title.

