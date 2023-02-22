A senior who is bound for Stanford to continue his wrestling career, Wojcikiewicz captured the Class 2A title at 170 pounds with a 17-5 major decision against Washington senior Blake Hinrichsen. Wojcikiewicz, one of four Eagles to earn a medal in the state tournament, went 47-2 as a senior and 156-13 in his career with three Illinois High School Association state appearances and an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association title as a sophomore when the IHSA season was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wojcikiewicz was an IHSA state runner-up at 160 pounds as a junior. He is ranked No. 5 nationally by two wrestling publications.