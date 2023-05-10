Gilliatt is a first-year track and field athlete but didn’t look like it while winning three gold medals in the GAC Central Championships girls meet. A junior, set personal records while winning both the 200 meters in 26.86 seconds and the 400 meters in 59.88 seconds. Gilliatt also ran the leadoff leg on Washington’s 1600 relay that won in 4 minutes, 12.37 seconds, a season best by six seconds. The multiple efforts helped Washington score 160 points and win the team championship by 37 points. Gilliatt also excels on the volleyball court as the Blue Jays’ setter, averaging 5.78 assists per set as a junior. She was named her team’s GAC Central sportsmanship winner in volleyball.