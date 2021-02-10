 Skip to main content
Abigail Wolf • Francis Howell Central diving
A senior, Wolf won her fourth consecutive GAC South diving championship with a school-record 472.10 points in the 11-dive event, which broke her own record of 469. Heading into the ninth dive, Wolf trailed Fort Zumwalt West’s Emily Krause by 2.5 points but outscored Krause by 22 points on that dive to take control of the meet. Wolf finished the event with her signature dive, a front summersault with two twists, a dive she uses to separate herself from the competition. Wolf also holds the school record for a 6-dive meet, a 285.35 total that she recorded in a dual against Holt in January. She is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 2.

