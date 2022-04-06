 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abrianna Garrett • Civic Memorial soccer

  • 0
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial

Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial soccer

A sophomore forward, Garrett leads the area in scoring with 18 goals and three assists (39 points) in nine games. Last week, she scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Highland and racked four goals and one assist in an 8-0 victory over Carlinville. Garrett broke the school record for most goals in a season by a freshman with 27 last season, eclipsing the previous mark of 24 set by current senior Kaylyn Aiello. Garrett’s performance in 2021 earned her first-team all- Mississippi Valley Conference and honorable mention all-sectional honors. She also plays club soccer for Illinois Scott Gallagher.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News