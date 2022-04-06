Abrianna Garrett • Civic Memorial soccer

A sophomore forward, Garrett leads the area in scoring with 18 goals and three assists (39 points) in nine games. Last week, she scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Highland and racked four goals and one assist in an 8-0 victory over Carlinville. Garrett broke the school record for most goals in a season by a freshman with 27 last season, eclipsing the previous mark of 24 set by current senior Kaylyn Aiello. Garrett’s performance in 2021 earned her first-team all- Mississippi Valley Conference and honorable mention all-sectional honors. She also plays club soccer for Illinois Scott Gallagher.