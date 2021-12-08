Achille Kpeya • St. Mary’s football

A 5-foot-10, 208-pound senior linebacker and running back, Kpeya made key contributions on both sides of the ball to lead the Dragons to a 56-0 win over St. Pius X-Kansas City in the Class 3 state championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia. It was the Dragons’ first football state title in their championship game debut. Kpeya, who rushed for 41 yards on four carries, capped off the Dragons’ offensive onslaught with a 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give St. Mary’s the largest margin of victory in state history. A four-year starter at linebacker, Kpeya also had four tackles, including two sacks for a loss of 19 yards.