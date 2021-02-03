 Skip to main content
Adam Rickman • Borgia basketball
A 6-foot-3 freshman forward, Rickman was named the MVP of the Union Tournament after leading the Knights to the championship. In a 49-42 win over Pacific in the championship game, he scored a game-high 16 points, (11 in the fourth quarter), pulled down six rebounds and made four assists and five steals. He had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 55-44 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt South after scoring 11 points in a 62-58 victory over Waynesville in the first round. Overall, Rickman is averaging nine points and 3.5 rebounds.

