Adam Rickman • Borgia basketball

A 6-foot-6 forward, Rickman continued his outstanding junior season for the undefeated Knights with two more big performances last week. He scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six steals in a 65-29 win over Owensville and had 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 68-45 conference win over Duchesne. Rickman, who is averaging 19.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.1 steals, was the MVP of the Borgia Thanksgiving Tournament and led the Knights to the championship of St. Charles West’s Warrior Classic. He also led Borgia’s soccer team to the Class 1 championship by scoring all three of the Knights’ goals in the state final four.