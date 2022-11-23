Adam Rickman • Borgia soccer

A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Rickman scored all three of the Knights’ goals in the state final four to lead Borgia to the Class 1 championship. It was Borgia’s first boys soccer state title. He scored with just more than two minutes remaining to lift Borgia to a 1-0 victory against Summit Christian in the championship game after scoring both Borgia goals in a 2-1 semifinal victory against DuBourg, including the winner with 1:06 to play. An all-district and second-team all-conference selection, Rickman finished the season with a team-leading 16 goals to go along with seven assists. He was a first-team all-district honoree in basketball last season.