Adam Sausele • Vianney basketball
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Sausele led Vianney to a 3-0 record and the championship of the Jerry Boeckman Vianney Invitational tournament. In the Griffins’ first game of the tournament against Lutheran St. Charles, he scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists in an 86-66 victory. Vianney then defeated St. Mary's 91-80, and Sausele led the way again with 36 points and nine rebounds. He set a school record for points in a single game in the tournament finale against Lutheran South, pouring in 43 points, including eight 3-pointers, in an 88-66 win. Last season, Sausele earned all-district and all-conference honors.

