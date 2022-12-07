 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adam Shipley • Francis Howell football

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior quarterback, Shipley racked up 334 yards of total offense as the Vikings capped an unbeaten season with a 49-21 win over Fort Osage in the Class 5 state championship. It was the first football state championship for Francis Howell. Shipley rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 89 yards, two touchdowns and ended his first season as the varsity starter a state champion. For the season, Shipley passed for 1,945 and 26 TDs and rushed for 872 yards and 13 TDs. A second-team all-conference selection in football, Shipley has committed to St. Louis University for baseball.

