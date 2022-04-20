Adam Snoke • Lutheran South track and field

A junior, Snoke achieved personal records in winning the 800 (1:57.43) and the 1,600 (4:22.72) at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational. A week prior, Snoke ran a personal-record time of 9:24.78 to win the 3,200 at John Burroughs’ Skippy Keefer Relays. In other races this season, Snoke won the 800 (1:59.37) at the MICDS Invitational, placed first in the 1,600 (4:23.35) and 3,200 (9:44.75) and the Principia Invitational and won the 1,600 (4:49.87) at Lutheran St. Charles’ Bob Carter Invitational. Last season, he took sixth in the 800 and seventh in the 1,600 at the Class 3 state meet. In cross country, he finished fourth at the Class 3 state meet last fall.