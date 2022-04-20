 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adam Snoke • Lutheran South track and field

  • 0
Adam Snoke, Lutheran South

Adam Snoke, Lutheran South track and field, cross country

A junior, Snoke achieved personal records in winning the 800 (1:57.43) and the 1,600 (4:22.72) at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational. A week prior, Snoke ran a personal-record time of 9:24.78 to win the 3,200 at John Burroughs’ Skippy Keefer Relays. In other races this season, Snoke won the 800 (1:59.37) at the MICDS Invitational, placed first in the 1,600 (4:23.35) and 3,200 (9:44.75) and the Principia Invitational and won the 1,600 (4:49.87) at Lutheran St. Charles’ Bob Carter Invitational. Last season, he took sixth in the 800 and seventh in the 1,600 at the Class 3 state meet. In cross country, he finished fourth at the Class 3 state meet last fall.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ella Lowry • Holt lacrosse

Ella Lowry • Holt lacrosse

A sophomore who is a midfielder and draw specialist, Lowry is the leading scorer for the Indians, who won their first five games. Against Neri…

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

A senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, Walsh shot a combined 9-under par to win two tournaments within five days, leading the Red Devils…

Mary Hardy • Parkway West soccer

Mary Hardy • Parkway West soccer

A senior central midfielder who has signed with Murray State, Hardy has been a difference maker in the Longhorns’ 6-0 start to the season. She…

Mark Mintzlaff • MICDS lacrosse

Mark Mintzlaff • MICDS lacrosse

A senior who plays the attack position, Mintzlaff led undefeated Rams (8-0) to two victories last week and one so far this week. He had two go…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News