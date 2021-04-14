Addie Bitting • Ladue lacrosse

In five victories last week, Bitting, a senior midfielder, had 14 goals, seven assists, 38 draw controls and five ground balls, as the Rams remained undefeated and captured the championship of the Parkway West-Kirkwood Invitational. At 7-0, Ladue is off to its best start since the 2012 squad won its first 17 games. Bitting had a hat trick and five draw controls in a 13-7 victory against defending state champion Summit in the tournament championship. Bitting, who also had a big performance (4 goals, 1 assist, 10 draw controls) in a semifinal win over Kirkwood, has 21 goals and nine assists this season. She has signed with the University of Indianapolis.