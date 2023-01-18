Addie Ludbrook • Kirkwood swimming

A junior, Ludbrook had two first-place finishes and two thirds to lead the Pioneers to the team championship of their own Kirkwood Invitational. She won the 100 butterfly (58.16), swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay, placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.42) and was part of the 200 medley relay that finished third. She has qualified for state in the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. At last season’s Class 2 state meet, she placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.77) and swam in the consolation final of the 200 free. She also competes for the Parkway Swim Club and runs cross country for Kirkwood.