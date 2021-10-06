Addie Rhea • Ursuline softball

During a recent stretch, Rhea, a junior third baseman, hit home runs in four consecutive games. In a 12-2 win over Cor Jesu, she went 3 for 5 with a solo home run and an RBI double. Against Notre Dame, she was 4 for 4 with a two-run home run and a solo homer in a 7-3 win. Rhea continued her binge against Incarnate Word, belting a three-run homer, and she hit another three-run home run in the Bears’ next game against Warrenton. Overall, Rhea is batting .393 with an .821 slugging percentage, five home runs and 20 RBI. A starter since her freshman year and a first-team all-conference selection last season, Rhea also plays basketball.