A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Erusha led the Chargers to the Class 5 District 2 championship and earned all-district honors. She scored a team-high 18 points, pulled down five rebounds and made four steals as Cor Jesu overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters to edge Oakville 44-43 in the district final. Erusha also led the way for the Chargers in a 60-30 semifinal win over Lindbergh, totaling 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. An honorable mention all-conference selection last season, Erusha is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.5 steals. She also plays volleyball and competes in track and field.
Addison Erusha • Cor Jesu basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Shalley closed out the regular season with a pair of double-doubles as the Panthers opened regional tournament play o…
A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Prange led the Lancers to the Class 3 District 5 title. In a 69-59 win over host Whitfield in the district final, he …
A 5-foot-5 senior point guard, Brown led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A Effingham Sectional title. In a 48-34 win over Mississippi Valley Confer…
A 6-foot-2 freshman forward, Rhodes helped the Warriors capture the Class 3 District 5 title. She had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebou…
A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Moore helped the Trojans capture their third consecutive regional title. In a 92-63 win over Lovejoy in the Class 1A …
In the Illinois state championships at Evanston High School near Chicago, Nelson finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.80 sec…
A senior, Cathcart won four gold medals to help lead the Vikings to the team title at the GAC South Championships. She placed first in the 200…
A 6-foot-7 senior guard and forward, Naeger was named to the Class 3 District 3 all-district team after leading the Lancers to the title. In t…