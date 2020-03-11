Addison Erusha • Cor Jesu basketball
Addison Erusha • Cor Jesu basketball

Addison Erusha, Cor Jesu

Addison Erusha, Cor Jesu basketball

A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Erusha led the Chargers to the Class 5 District 2 championship and earned all-district honors. She scored a team-high 18 points, pulled down five rebounds and made four steals as Cor Jesu overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters to edge Oakville 44-43 in the district final. Erusha also led the way for the Chargers in a 60-30 semifinal win over Lindbergh, totaling 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. An honorable mention all-conference selection last season, Erusha is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.5 steals. She also plays volleyball and competes in track and field.

