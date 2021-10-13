 Skip to main content
Adelina Huric • Bayless volleyball
A 6-foot senior middle hitter, Huric has helped lead the Bronchos to a seven-match winning streak. In victories against Brentwood, Crossroads, Hancock, DuBourg and Metro, Huric piled up a combined 47 kills and 23 blocks. Huric led Bayless to a four-set conference win at Brentwood with 13 kills and seven blocks to begin the streak. She topped that performance in a five-set win at DuBourg, where she recorded 16 kills and five blocks. Huric is among the SCAA leaders in both kills (two per set) and blocks (1.1). She has played varsity volleyball at Bayless since her sophomore season.

