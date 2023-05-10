The senior distance standout won three titles in the Hillsboro Invitational to gear up for the Chargers’ postseason series, which begins Saturday. Luna set a new personal best with a time of 5 minutes and 3.38 seconds to win the 1600-meter race, taking the crown by almost five seconds. She won by a similar margin while capturing the 3200 in 10:58.67, which was just off her personal best of 10:55.87 in April at the Northwest Invitational. Also at Hillsboro, Luna ran the anchor leg on the Chargers’ victorious 3200 relay, which captured the title in 9:57.21; Luna’s split was 2:23.31. A four-time all-state cross country runner, Luna is signed with the University of Mississippi, where she will join older sister Francie.