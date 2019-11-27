A 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, Snipes led the Explorers to the championship of the Columbia Tipoff Classic. In three tournament games, she averaged 25 points, five assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 rebounds. The Explorers rolled to a 76-40 win over Columbia in the championship game as Snipes finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists, six steals and six rebounds. She came through in the clutch in a 57-56 semifinal win over Greenville, sinking a buzzer-beater to lift Alton Marquette to a thrilling win. Last season, she earned all-conference honors and set the school’s single-season steals record with 169.
