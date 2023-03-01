A senior multi-sport standout for the Spartans, Hernandez won the Class 4 state championship at 165 pounds to put an exclamation point on his 29-1 season and career record of 161-14. It was the first state championship for Hernandez, a four-time state medalist and a three-time champion of the GAC and district tournaments. Along with senior teammate Peyton Shepard winning at 126, Hernandez helped the Spartans finish second in the Class 4 team standings. Also an all-conference and all-district player in football and baseball, Hernandez will graduate with a school record 12 varsity letters. He recently was named St. Charles County's large school most outstanding senior male athlete.