Aidan Hernandez • Francis Howell Central wrestling
A junior, Hernandez went 7-0 to win the title at 152 pounds at the Lee’s Summit Invitational and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler. Of his seven tournament wins, he won four times by fall and once by tech fall as he recorded his 100th career win and improved his record this season to 20-0. Hernandez also won the Liberty Tournament and went 5-0 at the Ron Sauer Fox Duals. He is a two-time state medalist, finishing sixth at 152 pounds last season. A three-sport athlete, Hernandez has earned seven varsity letters in wrestling, football and baseball. In football, he was named second-team all-conference and academic all-state.

