Aidan O’Keefe • Alton Marquette golf

A senior, O’Keefe fired a 5-over-par 77 to win the inaugural Gateway Metro Conference Tournament on a cold and windy day at Belk Park Golf Course. It was the third tournament win of the season for O’Keefe, who was the medalist at the Hickory Stick Invitational with an even-par 72 at Belk Park and won the small school division of the Madison County Tournament with a 1-under 71 at Belk Park. He finished tied for second at the All-Catholic Schools Tournament at Spencer T. Olin with a 1-over 73. In August, he set a school record for a nine-hole round when he shot a 6-under 30 in a match against Jerseyville at Spencer T. Olin.