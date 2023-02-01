Aiden Postma • Triad wrestling

A senior, Postma won his fourth individual Mississippi Valley Conference title while helping the Knights capture their 17th conference team championship in 20 seasons. Postma won Saturday in the 160-pound division by pinning all five of his opponents and only was on the mat for 5 minutes, 7 seconds. Ranked ninth in Illinois at 145 pounds, Postma also won tournament championships this season at Morton and Quincy, was runner-up at Chatham Glenwood, third at Mascoutah and eighth in Granite City's Red Schmitt holiday tournament. As a junior, Postma was a Class 2A regional champion at 145 pounds and reached the semifinals of the sectional tournament.