Aiden Talley • Jerseyville football

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore fullback, Talley had 30 carries for 241 yards and rushed for three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in a 32-16 win over visiting Lincoln. With Jerseyville trailing 8-6 in the second quarter, Talley scored on a 4-yard run at the 6:54 mark, giving the Panthers a 14-8 lead, a lead they would never relinquish. His 5-yard TD run 3:10 remaining in the half extended the lead to 22-8, and he put the game out of reach with a 7-yard run with 3:33 left in the third quarter. A first-year starter, Talley has rushed for 434 yards (8 yards per carry) and six TDs. He also competes in track and field.