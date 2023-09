A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior tailback, Talley powered the Panthers into the win column for the first time this season with a 27-21 nonconference victory against Freeburg. Talley carried the ball 28 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns that covered 27 yards (first quarter), 6 yards (second quarter) and 57 yards (third quarter). A blocking back last season, Talley ranks among area leaders with 44 carries and 316 rushing yards in two games. He also runs track and field for the Panthers.