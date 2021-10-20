 Skip to main content
AJ Harris • Lutheran St. Charles football
Arlen Harris Jr., Lutheran St. Charles football

Arlen Harris Jr., Lutheran St. Charles

Arlen Harris Jr., Lutheran St. Charles football

A 5-foot-11, 203-pound senior running back, Harris became the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher with a big performance in a 67-0 win over Lutheran South. Needing only 64 yards to set the new mark, Harris piled up 301 yards on just 11 carries with six rushing touchdowns and a 60-yard punt return for a TD. The seven touchdowns are a new Lutheran St. Charles single-game record. Harris is among the area leaders in rushing yards (1,007), touchdowns (22) and total yards (1,271). Last season, he was named AAA player of the year, all-state and academic all-state. He has verbally committed to Stanford after picking through more than 22 scholarship offers.

