AJ Raines • Timberland football

A 6-foot, 170-pound senior quarterback, safety and kicker, Raines piled up 441 yards of total offense and was a difference maker on defense in leading the Wolves to a 41-24 in over Helias in the Class 5 District 4 final. He rushed 24 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, completed 17 of 32 passes for 253 yards and a pair of TDs and kicked five extra points. Raines, who began playing safety at the start of the district tournament, also made eight tackles and intercepted two passes. Raines leads the area in passing yards (2,845), is third in TD passes (32), has rushed for 1,065 yards and 15 TDs and made 34 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.