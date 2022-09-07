AJ Raines • Timberland football

A 6-foot, 170-pound senior quarterback and kicker, Raines completed 17 of 28 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and a TD as the Wolves held off a second-half rally by SLUH for a 37-34 upset victory. He also kicked four extra points and a 21-yard field goal. Raines’ TD run came from 8 yards out, and he threw TD passes of 23, 15 and 19 yards as the Wolves built a 37-7 lead early in the third quarter before SLUH scored the final 27 points of the game. Raines had passed for 213 and two TDs and rushed 119 yards and a three TDs in Week 1 victory against Liberty. He was a second-team all-conference selection last season.