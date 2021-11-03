AJ Raines • Timberland football

A 6-foot, 160-pound junior quarterback, Raines led the Wolves to a 50-13 win over Pattonville in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal game. He had 240 yards rushing on 23 carries with five touchdown runs and completed nine of 16 passes for 188 yards and a TD. Raines had touchdown runs of 6 and 48 yards in the first quarter, scored from 15 and 23 yards out in the second quarter, threw a 92-yard TD pass in the third quarter and capped his big night with a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Overall, Raines has passed for 1,620 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned second-team all-conference honors as an athlete and a punter this season.