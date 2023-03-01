A senior who has signed to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level for Bellarmine University, Rallo became Whitfield’s fourth four-time state champion — all in the last decade — when he won the 138-pound title. Rallo joined Rodney Hahn (2011-14), Mike McAteer (2015-18) and Evan Binder (2019-22) on the prestigious list. For his career, Rallo had a record 168-17, including 44-5 as a senior. Rallo finished his final season with a 6-0 decision against Hannibal’s Cody Culp in the championship match, winning by fall, technical fall and a decision earlier in the tournament. Previously, Rallo won state at 106 as a freshman, at 113 as a sophomore and 126 as a junior.