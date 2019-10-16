A 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior quarterback and safety, Snow piled up 322 yards rushing on 36 carries with touchdown runs of 14, 52, 3 and 3 yards in a losing cause against St. Charles. He also completed 5 of 13 passes for 71 yards, ran for a 2-point conversion and had four tackles, one for a loss, on defense. Overall this season, Snow has rushed for 581 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 7.3 yards per carry and has passed for 220 yards and a TD. On defense, Snow has 21 tackles, four assists and one interception. Snow was second on the wrestling team with 24 wins, and in track and field, he set a school record in the long jump.
