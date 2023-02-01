AJ Walker Jr. • SLUH basketball

A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Walker has helped the Junior Billikens win eight of nine games and pick up landmark victories against a pair of Metro Catholic Conference foes. He scored a team-high 19 points and had a team-leading nine assists in a 72-69 victory at Chaminade. It was SLUH's first road win against the Red Devils since 2012 and only its third in the last 25 meetings in the series. A week earlier, Walker had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 52-46 win at CBC, SLUH's first victory in that series since 2017. Walker, who is uncommitted but plans to play college basketball, leads the area in assists (7.79) and steals (5.07) per game. He ranks in the MCC's top five in scoring (16.3 points per game).