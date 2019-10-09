Red October special: Subscribe now
AJ Wallach, Kirkwood

AJ Wallach, Kirkwood cross country

A senior, Wallach finished ninth in the Chile Pepper Festival El Caliente Division, the meet’s top division, with one of the area’s top times this season, 15 minutes, 46.50 seconds. Wallach got off to a quick start and was in striking distance early, competing against a field of 775 runners from 100 schools, before finishing 41 seconds off the pace set by the winner. In other races this season, Wallach won Northwest Cedar Hill’s Stan Nelson Invitational and the Parkway Central Invitational. He finished fourth at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia in a state preview on the course that will be used for this year’s state meet.