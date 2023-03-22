A junior multi-sport standout, Lester won three events with program-record performances at the Jersey Winter Thaw Indoor Meet at Principia College and qualified to compete in all three this weekend in the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Lester won the 60 meters in 7.85 seconds, the 200 meters in 26.5 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 11.19 meters (36 feet, 8.5 inches). Lester helped Althoff win the Class 1A outdoor team state championship in 2021 by finishing second in the 200, and last year in the Class 2A outdoor state meet she was fourth in the 200 and triple jump and fifth in the 100. Lester led Althoff’s volleyball in kills in the fall, and she averaged 8.8 points per game for the basketball team.